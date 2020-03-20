Lancaster Turkey Hill employee tested positive for coronavirus

1  of  16
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Turkey Hill employee in Lancaster tested positive for coronavirus.

Turkey Hill announced the employee worked at the 410 East Chestnut Street location in Lancaster. They say they are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials.

The store was closed on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few days supported by employees from neighboring stores.

All employees that work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines.

