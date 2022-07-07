LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Uber driver from Lancaster who was previously convicted of aggravated assault and two charges of simple assault after threatening a passenger with a firearm was sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison, followed by two years probation.

29- year old Lorenzo Plauger of the 30 block of West New Street was sentenced on Friday, July 1 following a trial from March 21 to March 23.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo who prosecuted the case asked for one to five years of prison time.

“It’s an appropriate sentence for the harm this individual caused,” Linardo said.

The sentence stems from an incident that occurred on Aug. 30, 2020. At around 7 p.m. police were dispatched to South Franklin Street for the report of a robbery. The victim said they were robbed by an Uber driver at gunpoint, and that the suspect fled the scene in his black Hyundai sedan.

The victim said that Plauger pulled into an alleyway, and locked all the doors of the car before pulling out a handgun. He then pointed it at the victim’s head saying “give me all your money you got”.

The victim was able to grab the gun and fight it out of Plauger’s grip. The gun fell between the seat when Plauger struck the victim before the victim was able to escape.

Police and the victim were able to identify Plauger by looking at his Uber profile, which showed his name and the sedan.

Plauger was also charged with robbery but was found not guilty of the charge by the jury. The aggravated assault conviction, a second-degree felony, will prevent Plauger from carrying, purchasing, or possessing firearms, which Judge Reinaker reminded Plauger of during sentencing.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer Matthew Deibler filed charges, testified, and attended the entirety of the trial.