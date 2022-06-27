LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Record-high inflation is impacting local nonprofits in the Midstate. United Way of Lancaster County is seeing a worrying trend.

“The individual small donor and for us at United Way that’s a large part of our bread and butter. All of those people who are giving us a monthly $50, $20, $10 dollar donation. Those individuals are feeling the squeeze,” said Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County.

There has been a drop in donations and an increase in operating costs.

“Non-profits are businesses so just like any other business our expenses are through the roof, like our environmental costs. It’s a hot summer again and we’ve got the air conditioning,” Kevin Ressler said.

Kevin Ressler, of United Way of Lancaster County, also says their 211 helpline has been inundated with calls.

“People saying I can’t believe I’m here. I never thought that I’d be a person who needed to receive services. I’ve always known you as a place that I gave to,” Ressler said.

Ressler says planning ahead is difficult right now.

“We don’t know how long inflation is going to be a problem, if it’s going to turn into a recession or if we’ll look back and see it was just a blip on the radar,” he added.

Despite the challenge, they still find a way.

“The value of giving isn’t necessarily the amount. It is the practice and habit of philanthropy,” he said.