Lancaster Safety Coalition sees benefits of new surveillance cameras

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two months after a deadly hit and run, more information is coming to light about what led Lancaster police to the suspect in the death of beloved pediatrician, Dr. Steven Killough.

“High speed incidents usually take less than two seconds to occur. It was so easy to miss those in the past,” said Tim Miller, executive director for Lancaster Safety Coalition.

Police say surveillance cameras played a crucial role.

“It would be very unlikely with our old cameras that we would’ve caught that was a thing like a hit and run or pedestrian struck kind of incident,” Miller said.

Lancaster Safety Coalition says recent camera upgrades, part of a multi-million dollar investment, made it possible.

“We were able to see defining characteristics on the side of the van, which made it easy to identify as we tracked the vehicle going camera to camera through the city and at one of the cameras in the city also found a license plate for that vehicle,” Miller said.

This could’ve turned out differently.

“If that person had remained on scene the outcome may have been different and that’s what we’re trying get to, a point where we have better outcomes, better safety in the community,” he added.

abc27 News reached out to Lancaster PD. They tell us they took their time with this investigation to be as thorough as possible.