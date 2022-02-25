LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Visitor’s Center is back open after a fire.

In December, police say Brandon Walburn set a portable toilet on fire and the flames spread to the historic center. The Welcome Center was operating out of Central Market since then. Now, the center’s interior has been fixed and it’s open for both tourists and the community.

“We’re trying to rebrand the space and make it not only for visitors but for the community as well. So you will be seeing a lot more community engagement and a lot more events for neighbors who already exist in our community,” Manager of the Lancaster Office of Promotion and Welcome Center, Cheila Huettner said.

The center is preparing for its annual events such as Red Rose Run and Celebrate Lancaster, which will be in-person for the first time since the pandemic.