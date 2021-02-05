Lancaster woman arrested for allegedly leaving toddler home alone

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday a Lancaster woman was arrested after her 4-year-old daughter was allegedly found screaming alongside the roadway in 20-degree weather, according to Manheim Township Police.

Ariana Elizabeth Ford, 20, allegedly left her toddler alone in an apartment to go to a party and didn’t return for over an hour after the police called her back home.

The toddler was alone for 20 minutes before police were called and determined that they belonged to Ford.

Ford has been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.