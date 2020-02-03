Lancaster woman arrested for disorderly drunken incident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been charged after police say she drunkenly caused a scene at the Clarion Inn & Suites on Lititz Pike before assaulting officers once in custody.

Police were called to the hotel on Saturday around 6:02 p.m. for a domestic dispute caused by Jennifer Jury. While police were investigating, Jury, 53, began to yell and cause a scene.

They found she was heavily intoxicated and were able to take her into custody after resisting.

Police say she continuously kicked the patrol car’s windows and doors after being taken in. In an attempt to stop her, several officers were kicked, scratched, bitten, and one was kicked in the testicles.

She continued that behavior up until she was taken into central arraignment, police say.

Jury was charged with six counts of aggravated assault on police officer, two counts of assault by prisoner, two counts of resisting arrest, and one count each of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.