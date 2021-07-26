Lancaster woman charged in human trafficking, drug distribution ring

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster woman’s alleged involvement in a drug distribution and human trafficking ring in and around Reading, PA has landed her and two others multiple charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 36-year-old Bridget M. Thompson of Lancaster is facing a number of charges for various crimes related to corrupt organizations, trafficking individuals and prostitution.

Police say a confidential source sparked an investigation which developed several leads, including Thompson, and identified multiple victims.

“Human trafficking is prevalent in our own communities within the commonwealth,” said Major Jeremy Richard, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “This case is a testament to the millions of men, women, and children who are trafficked worldwide and, in every city, suburb, and town in this great commonwealth.”

Investigators say Thompson was responsible for posting advertisements and communicating with “customers” while two others utilized drugs to lure victims into prostitution and control them.

“The individuals charged today manipulated and abused terrified, vulnerable young women. They put their victims’ lives at risk for a profit,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We’re working with our state law enforcement partners to seek out and shut down human trafficking throughout Pennsylvania.”

Thompson faces 2 counts of Corrupt Organizations, 2 counts of Trafficking in Individuals, 2 counts of Criminal Attempt-Trafficking in Individual, 2 counts of Criminal Attempt-Trafficking in Individuals, 2 counts of Involuntary Servitude, 2 counts of Criminal Conspiracy-Involuntary Servitude, 5 counts of Prostitution and Related Offenses and 5 counts of Criminal Conspiracy-Prostitution and Related Offenses.

Thompson’s bail was set at $250,000 and her Preliminary Hearing will take place in early August.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and online.