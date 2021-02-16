Lancaster woman charged with homicide after Sunday’s deadly shooting in Strasburg

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Lancaster County Police charged Danielle Bewley, 29, with homicide after she shot her estranged husband, Mitchell Bewley, on Sunday, Feb. 14.

According to court documents, Bewley called her sister and a man she had a previous relationship with and told them she shot her husband outside a PNC Bank in Strasburg, Pa.

The man she spoke with says Bewley also threatened to shoot herself because she didn’t want to live in prison.

The female suspect was arrested hours later after a standoff with police at her home on Locust Lane in Quarryville.