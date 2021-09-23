Lancaster woman charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in June crash on Route 30

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office charged a woman with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence among other charges for a crash that killed one and injured four on Route 30 back in June.

West Hempfield Township police charged Renae Emerick with homicide as well as counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and other related charges for the crash happening on June 19 in West Hempfield Township.

Emerick’s blood results came back positive for marijuana and Alprazolam, a prescription medication.

A reconstruction of the event found Emerick’s Chrysler 200 left its lane and crossed a grass median into oncoming traffic going westbound. Emerick crashed head-on at a high speed with the other car without breaking, causing one passenger to die.

Other passengers sustained broken, dislocated and fractured bones, as well as internal bleeding among other serious health problems requiring additional surgeries.

Emerick was arraigned Wednesday and is set on $75,000 bail.

Emerick is innocent until proven guilty.