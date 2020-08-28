Lancaster woman faces charges regarding death of her infant son

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster woman will face charges in Lancaster County Court regarding the death of her infant son.

Francheska Torres, 22, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday morning. District Judge Adam Witkonis ordered felony charges of homicide and endangering the welfare of a child be held for disposition in County Court.

The 2-month-old boy died July 18 – five days after police responded to a Lancaster city apartment and found the child in cardiac arrest. Treating doctors and a forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy determined the infant would have been immediately incapacitated by an injury sustained in an assault. The autopsy revealed cause of death as traumatic brain and spinal cord injury.

Police determined Torres, and a toddler, were alone with the infant on July 13 when the infant became incapacitated.

Torres appeared at the Thursday hearing via video conference, according to Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield, lead prosecutor.

Torres is at Lancaster County Prison without bail.