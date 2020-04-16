Lancaster woman on the run for years finally sentenced for sexual assault of pre-teen

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who went on the run after being charged in 2015 with sexual abuse of a child was finally sentenced in Lancaster County Court.

Nicole Fritchlee will serve five and quarter to 12 years in prison regarding four charges, including felony counts of sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said Fritchlee “delayed justice” by fleeing after West Hempfield Township police filed charges in September 2015. Haverstick said it was “despicable” that Fritchlee not only abused the girl, but also refused to act when a co-defendant also abused the girl.

Officials say Fritchlee was arrested in New Jersey in 2018 for a separate domestic violence incident. She provided police with a false name, but officers determined who she really was.

All parties appeared via video conference for the sentencing hearing last week. Lancaster County Judge Reinaker ordered a sentence following Fritchlee’s guilty plea to the four charges.

The District Attorney says the girl was abused, beginning when she was 7 years old, between 2006 and 2008 at a West Hempfield Township home. Jason Fritchlee, who also abused the girl multiple times, is serving a state prison sentence for the Lancaster County case and a conviction in York County.

Nicole Fritchlee did not appear for preliminary arraignment or a preliminary hearing back in 2015; the preliminary hearing was held in her absence.