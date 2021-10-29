Lancaster woman sentenced after infant son’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Francheska Torres, a 23-year-old woman, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday in Lancaster County Court in relation to the 2020 death of her infant son.

According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Torres’ infant son died on July 18, 2020, five days after police arrived at an apartment in Lancaster and found the baby in cardiac arrest. According to an autopsy, the child’s cause of death was traumatic brain and spinal cord injury.

Torres was taken into custody on Aug. 14, 2020. She was sentenced to 8-16 years in prison on Tuesday.