Lancaster woman convicted for burning, beating, torturing toddler

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster woman will serve up to 16 years in prison for burning, beating, and making video recordings of abuse inflicted on a toddler.

20-year-old Kamika Bowman’s abuse inflicted third-degree burns on a 2-year-old girl’s face and body, allowing the girl to suffer for days before seeking medical treatment. She also bound and gagged the child while beating her, according to testimony.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright called the acts “as terrible as anything I’ve seen” during a career on the bench. Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield provided photos of the injuries and a video recording Bowman made of one of the beatings and sent to a relative.

Judge Wright jailed Bowman for seven to 16 years. Bowman previously pleaded guilty and no contest to felony counts of aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and related charges.

The district attorney’s office says Bowman is a relative of the victim. The girl was placed under Bowman’s care because the mother was working a lot and could not provide stable housing at the time. The child, now with her mother, was nearly dead by the time she received medical treatment in January 2019, according to testimony.

“What she did to this kid is unimaginable and despicable,” ADA Mansfield said of Bowman. The extent of the child’s injuries is not yet known.

The district attorney’s office says in court Tuesday, Bowman apologized for a “huge mistake.” She mentioned drug and alcohol abuse, saying she has not been sober since age 13. Judge Wright questioned Bowman’s remorse, saying she pleaded no contest to certain charges even though there is video evidence of the crimes. Bowman has “deflected, denied” responsibility, Judge Wright said.