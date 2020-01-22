Lancaster woman sentenced for DUI of meth, morphine, fentanyl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A repeat offender was recently sentenced for being under the influence of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and morphine while driving on a DUI-related suspended license.

Officials say Kelly Lynn Fieni, 56, of Lancaster, also possessed methamphetamine, fentanyl, morphine, heroin, Adderall, Zanax and marijuana when police stopped her on Dec. 19, 2018, in Rapho Township.

A Lancaster County judge sentenced Fieni to 21 months to five years in prison on counts of DUI and five misdemeanors for the substances she had in her vehicle.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman pointed out the number of substances in Fieni’s system and possession, and her prior criminal convictions.

In addition to the prison term, Fieni will serve three years of consecutive probation.