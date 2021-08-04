Lancaster woman stranded in Philadelphia International Airport as flight cancellations continue

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate travelers are among those caught up in the cancellation chaos at airports with Spirit and American both canceling a lot of flights right now.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

While there are not many cancellations in Harrisburg, it is bad in Baltimore and Philadelphia, and the latter of the two is where one Lancaster woman is stuck.

“I’ve been looking for a flight into San Juan and there’s like nothing available,” Carmela Disomma, a resident stuck at the Philadelphia International Airport, said.

Faulty computer systems and staffing issues are the problems. Spirit told us this morning, it planned to operate more than half its scheduled flights today. But, sure enough, it canceled more than half its flights.