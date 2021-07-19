Lancaster, York and Franklin County historic buildings funded to be rehabilitated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2020-2021 Historic Preservation Tax Credits’ latest recipients, a state investment that will help create an estimated $215 million for the preservation of historic buildings, were announced on July 19.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Buildings in Lancaster, York and Franklin County were on the list of the 27 buildings receiving funding.

In Franklin County, the funding will go towards the rehabilitation of a major mixed-use building in Waynesboro; in Lancaster County, the rehabilitation of two tobacco warehouses into a mixed-use property with retail spaces on the first floor and student housing on upper floors; and in York, the rehabilitation of a hospital complex into affordable senior housing.

“The preservation of historic buildings in Pennsylvania is vital to simultaneously revitalize communities while still telling stories of the past,” Secretary Dennis Davin, with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), said. “With this funding, the awardees can modernize and bring new life to these spaces—resulting in new opportunities in places to live, work and play in neighborhoods across the state.”

Since 2013, the DCED has invested more than $28 million to rehabilitate 154 historic buildings leverage an estimated $2 billion in construction expenditures, according to the press release.