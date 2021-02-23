Lancaster youth pastor facing child pornography charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster youth pastor is facing child pornography charges.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Brandon Dasilva was arrested on Monday.

“Brandon Dasilva undermined the authority placed in him by his community, and betrayed the trust of the young people who believed in him,” AG Shapiro said. “We will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

Dasilva works at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community Church in Earl, Lancaster County, where he is the Pastor of Student Ministries.

Prosecutors say an investigation started in April 2020 when a KIK account distributed the images.

While investigating, detectives discovered an IP address registered to Dasilva’s home.

According to prosecutors, images were found on Dasilva’s electronic devices. Dasilva was arrested for the possession and distribution of pornographic images.