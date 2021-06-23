Lancaster’s 50 Plus Expo is back this year

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After sitting out last year, the Lancaster County 50 Plus Expo returned Wednesday, June 23.

The pandemic canceled last year’s event and even though restrictions are lifting now, the Expo staff and exhibitors were urged to stay socially distant when possible.

Those not vaccinated were required to wear masks, to prevent any spread of COVID among the hundreds of seniors attending.

“It’s the best way for them to get to meet that person and maybe they don’t need the product or service right now, but it’s a great way for them to make the connection,” Kimberly Shaffer, events manager of online publishers. “And then down the road, or maybe they have a neighbor or friend or someone else they know and can say ‘hey I met this person at the 50 Plus Expo, you should give them a call.”

Along with information about retirement, travel and health care, seniors turn out for these expos to catch up with another, along with the freebies and door prizes.