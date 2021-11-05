Lancaster’s 63rd annual Greek Bazaar to take place this weekend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For two delicious days, all things Greek. This week, the 63rd annual Greek Bazaar will be held in Lancaster, but it will be a little different this year due to COVID-19. Once again, it is limited to drive-thru.

It has been a month’s long preparation and on Friday, Nov. 5, the work was still underway. Everything from putting powdered sugar on some Greek delicacies to packaging. 10,000 meals is still the goal for this year’s bazaar.

“It’s just a great event for our church, not just as a fundraiser, but to offer the community an example of our Greek culture and foods, but also for us to get together and socialize,” Kosta Kontanis, chairman of Greek Bazaar, said.

The event kicks off this Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster from 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., and continues on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. All proceeds go to the church and local charities. For more information, click here.