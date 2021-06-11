Lancaster’s CI Records and Skates ready to celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — If you love vinyl albums or want to get your kids interested in some timeless classics, find a record store this weekend.

The first of two Record Store days is Saturday. The day is all about celebrating music, but especially classic independent vinyl and stores that carry it. One such store is CI Records and Skates in Lancaster.

Record labels send these stores vinyl releases from both new and established artists. “We get these records in that I know like some of these big major retailers that you see at shopping malls and stuff aren’t going to have. And we can say, this cool thing is coming out but you have to go support a local business,” Store Manager Dakota Baker said.

The second Record Store Day is July 17.