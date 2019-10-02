Lancaster’s climate action plan calls for all renewable electricity by 2025

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster officials have adopted a climate action plan that calls for the city to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The plan focuses on city-owned and operated facilities. The start of the plan has the city getting all of its electricity in those buildings from renewable resources by 2025.

The plan also calls for reducing the climate impact of government operations by 80% by 2025 and to be fully carbon-neutral by 2050.

Senior planner Douglas Smith said the city will have to take a look at the wastewater treatment process. He said the process generates some of the worst emissions.

The cost of the plan is unclear.

Smith said ultimately the plan could mean lower water and sewer bills for residents.

You can take a look at the full plan here.

