Lancaster’s CRIZ grant application extended to assist small businesses

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In Lancaster, some business owners have extra time to apply for financial help to get through the pandemic.

Businesses with fewer than 30 employees have access to $3 million. To qualify for grant money, businesses have to be in the Lancaster City Revitalization and Improvement Zone.

“For buisnesses that experienced a hardship this is critical for revenues that they lost but also creates sustainability moving forward,” said Heather Valudes, vice president of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.

Originally, the application deadline was last Friday, Jan. 29. It has now been extended to this Friday, Feb. 5.

To apply, visit the Lancaster CRIZ grant application page.