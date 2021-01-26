Lancaster’s Emerald Foundation expands E-Sports opportunities for young athletes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A local non-profit in Lancaster County is expanding its E-Sports program.

The Emerald Foundation says a new partnership will allow more young gamers to participate across the nation.

The program helps young people land careers in E-Sports and offers tournaments and clubs to interested individuals.

“These kids are in high demand for not only schools but corporate America for jobs,” said Joe Besecker, head of the Emerald Foundation.

The Emerald Foundation also provides students and youth athletes with financial assistance, like scholarships, while simultaneously gaining experience to become professional e-sport athletes.

More information on signing up can be found on the Emerald Foundation’s website.