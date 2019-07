LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Store owners are urging people to shop local next week.

Lancaster’s first Indie Retail Week starts Sunday. More than 80 locally-owned shops will be offering discounts.

Lancaster City Alliance says July is a good time for this promotion.

“The timing is intentional,” Anne Williams said. “July is a slow month for retailers. This a chance where we can focus and plan and bring more people downtown to shop.”

A kickoff party is Sunday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.