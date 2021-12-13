Lancaster’s Mennonite Disaster Service to send crew to help areas hit hardest by tornados

(WHTM) — Two members of Pennsylvania Task Force One are heading for Kentucky to assist with search and rescue efforts from this weekend’s tornado outbreak.

The death toll is up to around 80 victims, most in Kentucky. At least 40 tornadoes hit nine states. The Governor of Kentucky says more than 1,000 homes across the state were destroyed. He says a final death toll count could take weeks.

In response, the Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) in Lancaster County has already sent a crew to help the hardest-hit areas. The group will help clean up and remove debris when disasters strike. The executive director for MDS encourages the public to help out any way they can.

“I think it’s a way to push back the chaos that’s we’ve been hearing for the past 20 months with COVID and say ‘I care” and do something positive,” Kevin King, executive director for MDS, said.

To make a donation or volunteer, visit MDS’s website by clicking here.