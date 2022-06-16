LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Public Housing Authority received an overwhelming number of applications for its waiting list. Some think it’s too much to be real.

“It was a debacle from the moment we opened the waiting list,” Barbara Wilson, executive director of the Lancaster City Housing Authority said.

The housing authority’s web developer reported forty thousand submissions.

“We were going based on what we were being fed from the system. That’s what we were seeing and the numbers just kept getting higher and higher,” Barbara Wilson said.

Barbara Wilson is the executive director of the city’s housing authority. She says she doesn’t believe that number is accurate and blames it on a glitch.

“There is no way we could even house that many people. We have 565 units at the end of the day. None that are available at the moment. This was just to replenish our waiting list,” Wilson added.

Now, they are sifting through all these applications to find where they’re at, what happened, and if they need to reopen the waiting list.

So who’s eligible?

“We cannot limit the people applying. Anybody can apply from wherever in the United States they want,” Wilson added.

However, city and county residents get preference. Wilson says this is not at all surprising.

“It speaks to the need for affordable housing not only in Lancaster City but in the region and the country,” she added.