Lancaster’s Roots N Blues Festival is back, a return to normalcy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After the pandemic canceled last year’s shows, preparations for Lancaster’s Roots N Blues Festival are in full swing. Organizers are expecting 80 different musical artists over the three-day festival, playing everything from traditional blues to country.

One of those venues is Tellus360 and it’s a favorite in Lancaster. The lights are up early and ready to bring people in, which is a sharp contrast from last year.

“The days of the lockdown walking through Lancaster and seeing empty streets and thinking about what first Fridays was like and what Lancaster Roots N Blues was like, it’s a great feeling to see that returning,” Bill Speakman, co-owner at Tellus360, said.

Slowly but surely, music lovers from all over are making their way to Lancaster, bringing massive dollars to the local economy. Something Speakman says Lancaster needs at a time like this.

“This festival is always great for downtown businesses not only does it bring business and bring people into hotels and restaurants and music venues it also lets people experience what this town is like,” said Bill Speakman.

It’s also a one-stop-shop. Enjoy some music and get a vaccine. The event’s director says people just miss the energy of live shows.

“I think it’s a return to normalcy and I think people are anxious to go out and do things that they love,” Rich Ruoff, director for Lancaster Roots N Blues, said.