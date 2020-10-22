Lancaster officer cleared to return to work after investigation finds no wrongdoing in Munoz fatal shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – After the Lancaster District Attorney completed its review in the fatal shooting of Ricardo Munoz on September 13, 2020, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police has completed their internal investigation into the officer’s actions taken during that event.

The investigation included a review of reports, analysis of information gleaned through interviews, a review of available video footage and 911 calls, a review of training records, and a review of Bureau policies and training standards. Based on the findings, the Bureau determined the involved officer’s actions were consistent force policies, the officer’s training, and force training standards.

Now that both the criminal and internal investigations have been completed, the involved unidentified officer has returned to full duty status.

