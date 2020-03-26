1  of  15
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Landis Homes resident tests positive for coronavirus

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Landis Homes resident is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the retirement community announced on Thursday.

Landis Homes says there is little risk to other residents, “as this resident has had very little contact with others.”

Landis Homes says it is currently assessing the risk to other residents by tracing who the positive-tested person may have been in contact with. The retirement community says that the person lived in a west campus cottage.

Public health officials have been notified and the retirement community will be following CDC guidelines to contain any possible spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss