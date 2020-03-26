Landis Homes resident tests positive for coronavirus

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Landis Homes resident is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the retirement community announced on Thursday.

Landis Homes says there is little risk to other residents, “as this resident has had very little contact with others.”

Landis Homes says it is currently assessing the risk to other residents by tracing who the positive-tested person may have been in contact with. The retirement community says that the person lived in a west campus cottage.

Public health officials have been notified and the retirement community will be following CDC guidelines to contain any possible spread.