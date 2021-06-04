Lane Closures on Route 283 to begin next week in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Next week, nighttime lane restrictions will be in place on Route 283 at the widening and reconstruction project at the Route 722 Interchange in Lancaster County.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions of Route 283 Monday through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning June 7 and ending June 10. Contractors will be removing overhand jacks and underdeck shielding from the bridge spanning the highway during these windows of time.

The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 will remain closed as part of this project. During the time of the project, access to Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue past Landisville, merge onto Route 30 and exit at the Fruitville pike before following the signs directing to westbound Route 283.

This work is a part of a project to replace the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and stormwater basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guide rail, signs and pavement markings.

Visit 511PA’s website to check conditions on major roadways related to this project and future projects.