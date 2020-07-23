Lane restrictions continue on Route 283 for bridge demolition in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that nighttime lane restrictions in place Monday and Tuesday nights will remain in effect through the rest of the week on Route 283 at the Landisville Exit in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

A contractor is demolishing the old bridge that carried Route 722, State Road, over the highway at the interchange. The lane restrictions will be in place in both directions on Route 283 from 9 PM to 6 AM for the rest of the week.

In addition to the nighttime lane restrictions, eastbound Route 283 ramp to Route 722 is closed until the bridge work is completed in the Spring of 2021.

Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed in June 2021 when the final two-inch wearing course layer of Superpave asphalt will be paved.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.