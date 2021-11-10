Lane restrictions on Route 283 in Lancaster County next week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In order to complete an emergency sinkhole repair, Route 283 eastbound in Rapho Township will have a lane restriction next week.

On Monday, Nov. 15, the right lane and shoulder will be closed between the Route 772 exit and the Esbenshade Road exit. Weather permitting, the work will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue both through the day and night.

The multi-day project will cause delays for motorists. To check the conditions of major roadways and conditions of projects like this one, visit 511PA’s website by clicking here.