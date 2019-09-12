Large mural shows Columbia’s history, future

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A new painting tells stories of Columbia’s past and future.

A 225-feet-long mural near River Park in Columbia depicts the borough’s railroad history and looks to the future by highlighting River Park.

Janice Nikoloff, executive director of Columbia’s Economic Development Corporation, said the mural was started last September.

Nikoloff said the mural was led by an artist from Philadelphia. She said Columbia residents were asked to help through community paint days.

Nikoloff said in order to put the mural on the wall, it was divided up into 190 sections, and each was put on the wall individually.

“This mural with the coatings that are on it and whole method on how it was put up should stay close to this for a good 20 years or more,” Nikoloff said.

Nikoloff said it cost more than $50,000, but she was quick to add that most of the cost was covered by donors.