Late morning fire in Lancaster County

Firefighters in Lancaster County battled a fire late Saturday morning in the 1800 block of Colonial Village Lane, in East Lampeter Township, according to emergency dispatchers.

We’re told, the the Lafayette Fire Company was called to the scene just after 11:35 a.m., Saturday.

Nickel Phosphorus was burning in the exhaust vents, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page. It was put out quickly.

Crews were evacuated from the building once they found out hazardous material was burning. They were also decontaminated.

Crews were on scene for 2.25 hours.