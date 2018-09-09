Latin Music Fest features dance, art, and compassion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - The Latin American Cultural Center kicked off its 2018 Latin Music Fest on Saturday.

Held at Binns Park in Lancaster, the festivities included arts and crafts, ethnic cuisine, live music, and lots of salsa dancing!

The festival will continue through Sunday, and will feature gospel music, a talent show, and a unity motorcycle ride to benefit Puerto Rico and victims of Hurricane Maria.

Sundays events start a 2:00 p.m and last until 8:30 p.m.