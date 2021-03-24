LBPD hosts second annual social distant egg hunt

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) is holding its second annual social distance egg hunt across Lititz Borough in Lancaster County.

Eggs can be found scattered throughout each of the four quadrants shown on the map and are visible from the sidewalks/walking areas.

Eggs are hidden in each of the four quadrants shown on the map. Participants only need to find one egg in order to claim their prize from the police department.

Gift bags will be distributed on Saturday, April 3 to the first 500 children that enter. To submit your entry, direct message Lititz police on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and include a picture near the egg along with your name.

Entries will be accepted until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Gift bags will include an LBPD drawstring backpack, Offical LBPD Junior Officer Badge, LBPD pencil, along with candy and goodies from Weis Markets and Sturgis Pretzel. 20 lucky bags will include $10 in Lititz Dollars which can be used at any of the businesses downtown.

Participants will receive a reply message soon after with directions for the time and place to pick up the gift bag, once the entry has been reviewed.