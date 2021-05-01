LBPD shares ‘dramatic rescue’ footage of baby ducklings from storm drain

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight ducklings were heroically rescued from a stormwater drain by officers from the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Frantic chirping can be heard loud and clear through body camera footage posted on the LBPD’s YouTube page over the weekend.

An officer descended into the storm drain to safely corral the ducklings into a net.

The video’s description reads “It’s not spring in Lititz until the ducklings start making their way to the bottom of the storm drains and we wouldn’t be the LBPD if we didn’t post the bodycam footage of the dramatic rescue.”