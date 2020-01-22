LCBC Church helps forgive millions in medical bills

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — LCBC Church was able to help eliminate medical debt for Pennsylvanians struggling to pay off their bills.

The church has 15 locations throughout the state and partnered with RIP Medical Debt to do so, a non-profit that empowers donors to forgive millions of dollars in medical debt owed by people living at or below the poverty line.

It is unclear how much exactly the church paid but through their partnership with RIP Medical Debt, the two eliminated $2.5 million for 1,546 Pennsylvanians.

“We want to alleviate that burden. We’ve seen what it does to families. We’ve seen the stress it creates and we’ve seen how it can divide families and if we can help in any way shape or form were honored to do so,” Pastor Jason Mitchell said.

The generosity stems from the church’s annual “Be Rich” Initiative.

“As a church, we’ve just said ‘Wouldn’t that be incredible to be known as people who were rich in good work?’ So we just poured out a ton on our local nonprofits, who are serving the under-resourced and underserved in our communities,” Mitchell said.

LCBC says they want to help anyone, no matter their belief, no strings attached.

“We’re not expecting anything in return. We just want to love and serve people because God loves them and has served us and so we just want to continue to pay that forward and we want to be involved in their lives in that way,” Mitchell said.