Lead removal from homes picking up in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health is injecting more resources into removing lead from homes in Lancaster County.

It is part of a 10-year commitment to identify and remove lead hazards in several thousand homes built before 1979 in the county. They have removed lead from 70 homes in the last nine months, and have more than 60 more that are ready to be made lead-free.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The new money from a federal grant will allow them to advance the services they’re providing throughout the Lead-Free Families program, and they would like to go a step further.

“When we’re in their homes, we may identify some issues related to mold or fire or radon. We’ll be able to use those additional funds to actually remove the mold,” Executive Director of Community Health Alice Yoder said.

Lead poisoning, especially in children, could have lifelong health and developmental issues.