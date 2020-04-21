Leaders discuss plans to gradually reopen Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County continues to see the most number of COVID-19 cases in the Midstate. While health care professionals work to contain the virus, there is growing sentiment a plan is needed for the eventual restart of the economy.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said he thinks it should be up to county commissioners and local leaders when they reopen the local economy.

“We’re very much in touch with what’s going on in our county and we could start to open it up,” Parsons said. “If we saw significant problems we could take action based on that. There are some things we could do right now to help restart the economy that would not create any really more danger than what we have now.”

Parsons said he believes a plan to reopen Lancaster County should involve bringing back what he calls “safe jobs” first. He described those jobs as jobs where workers have little chance of infecting others.

“If we had the power we could bring those back today it would bring fuel to the economy,” Parsons said.

Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster, said she would allow elected leaders to decide on a date when businesses could reopen.

Riggs did say that the business community in Lancaster is working on a plan to come back.

“Businesses reopening, it’s not going to be the walk be in their store, office, or factory and the turn the lights and it’s business as usual,” she said. “We know there are going to be additional protocols and requirements.”

Riggs said economic leaders are aware of the fact businesses are hurting, but she said reopening too quickly could cause problems.

“We have to be ready,” Riggs added.

Someone who could help Lancaster County reopen is Edwin Hurston. On Tuesday commissioners announced his hiring as a public health advisor.