LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township police have arrested Randy Parke, who had an outstanding warrant for felony drug delivery.

Police spotted Parke, 57, on the 200 block of East Main Street around 2:20 p.m. Monday. When officers approached him, he tried to run away but was quickly arrested.

Parke was found with 12.5 grams of meth in four separate bags and has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver and flight to avoid apprehension.