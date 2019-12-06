Letter to tardy parents warns of calls to police

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Dismissal time at Park Elementary in Columbia is 2:50 p.m., the latest parents have to pick up their children is 3:05 p.m.

A letter to remind parents of that deadline was recently sent, saying if students aren’t picked up by 3:05 the school may call the police or Lancaster County Children and Youth.

Mark Boyce has a daughter at Park Elementary and believes the letter was a strong warning.

“Right away I would probably take offense to that like I’m some sort of degenerate parent or something,” he said.

Administrators from the Columbia School District said the letter was sent to parents after there were a couple of instances of children being left at the school until 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. They said if parents are running behind to pick up their children, they’re expected to call the school.

Administrators at four other districts in Lancaster County said they handle late pickups on a case by case basis.

Wilfredo Rivera, who has twins at Park Elementary, said parents deserve some wiggle room. “It’s a little inappropriate that they call the cops at 3:05 because you’re not showing up to pick your kids up,” he said.

Columbia Superintendent Thomas Strickler said the intention of the letter was a reminder to parents rather than a warning.