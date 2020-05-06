LG Health COVID-19 testing sites adjusting operating hours

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will adjust operating hours its two community COVID-19 testing sites beginning Friday, May 8.

The testing sites at the PA College of Health Sciences and Clipper Magazine Stadium will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals that are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, cough, fever or shortness of breath, and may require a test after hours or on a Sunday, should schedule time on lghealthurgent.org at one of LG Health’s seven urgent care locations throughout Lancaster County, Southern Lebanon County and Western Chester County.

LG Health COVID-19 testing site information and hours of operation are available online.

