LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (LG Health) has received honors from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) for its dedication to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

According to a release, the designation was awarded in the 15th edition of the HRC’s healthcare equality index. This index evaluates more than 900 healthcare facilities nationwide.

The index is a national benchmarking tool that evaluates healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.

LG Health joined 495 other facilities that earned 100 points and the top designation. Other Penn Medicine hospitals recognized as LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders include Chester County Hospital, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and Pennsylvania Hospital. Princeton Health received a score of 90 and was listed as a “Top Performer.”

For more information about the Human Rights Campaign and how the Index work, click here.