A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Lancaster General Health COVID-19 testing sites will close at noon on Tuesday, April 21, due to forecasted inclement weather.

The sites are located at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences and Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Both testing sites will reopen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.