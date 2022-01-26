LGH partners with School District of Lancaster to address mental health

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two years into the pandemic, students still struggle with mental health. For the School District of Lancaster, this was front and center.

“Stories from families who told me that their ‘A’ students had become failing students and students that were developing mental health issues and staying in their rooms,” said Dr. Damaris Rau, superintendent for the School District of Lancaster.

It’s the reason why Superintendent Rau relentlessly argued for a return to in person-classes, but a program already in motion is providing students, specifically tenth graders, with mental health training.

“The counselors at the Community Services Group work in partnership with us (Lancaster General Health) and the school districts and they provide the training right there on sight at the schools,” said Mary Dorman, health promotions specialist at Lancaster General Health.

They’re arming students with the tools to identify warning signs and better help their peers get the help they need.

“If you’re seeing changes in behavior, changes in dress, changes in engagement over a longer period of time then those are things you want to check in with,” Dorman said.

LGH and Community Services Group will be working with a different school district every year. It’s Hempfield’s turn this year. SDOL will participate next year.

The Pennsylvania Youth survey estimates that one in five suffer from mental health issues.

For parents wondering what they can do? The answer is quite simple.

“The first thing you can do is become aware of what are the signs or symptoms and what are the resources we have in our community to address mental well-being,” Dorman said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out to the PA Community-Based Mental Health Services | CSG (csgonline.org) for help.