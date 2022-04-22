LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — April is National Donate Life Month, and Lancaster General Health salutes everyone who has made the commitment to give the gift of life.

The staff raised its organ donor flag on Friday, April 22. The flight highlights the importance of organ donations.

One man who took part in the event today received a kidney from his mother. Also in attendance was a mother who lost her daughter at the age of five and was able to donate her organs.

“My husband and I were given the decision if we wanted to donate her organs, and by doing so, we were able to save someone else’s life and prevent them from burying their child,” Evelyn Morales said.

“Without a transplant, I wouldn’t have lived the normal life that I’ve had. And there are a lot of other people who don’t have access to good medical care” Mike McGee said.

One of the easiest ways to become an organ donor is choosing the option when you sign up, or when you renew your driver’s license.