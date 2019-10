LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Construction is underway to fill a void under Lime Street in Lancaster but it’s causing problems.

According to employees at the Cleft Palate Clinic, due to the construction, a sewer or water line was ruptured yesterday causing the basement of the clinic to flood.

The clinic is closed and the area is off-limits. They say patients won’t be seen for at least the rest of the week.