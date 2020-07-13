Linda Stoltzfoos still missing despite arrest made in connection

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police may be closer to finding 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

Many have been wondering what happened to the Amish woman since she vanished while walking home from church on Beechdale Road on June 21.

Over the weekend, police announced they arrested 34-year-old Justo Smoker. He is charged with kidnapping Stoltzfoos.

Court papers indicate that the abduction on Beechdale Road was caught on camera. The same court papers say a car Smoker was known to drive, a red Kia Soul, was found parked near where investigators found some of Linda’s clothes on Harvest Road.

Police have not said if Smoker, who had an address listed of nearby Paradise Township, knew Stoltfoos before the kidnapping.

The possibility of a random kidnapping was almost too much to take for Paige Longenecker, who owns Longenecker’s Baber Shop in East Lampeter Township.

“My heart breaks for (the Stoltzfoos family),” she said. “I couldn’t imagine.”

On Monday, abc27 discovered that Smoker was released from prison last year after serving a 12 and a half year sentence for a series of armed robberies.

Longenecker said since Smoker was found she is confident that police will find Stoltzfoos too. “We can only hope and pray for her,” she said.

Smoker currently sits in Lancaster County Prison.